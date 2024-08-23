Authorities warn of new scam targeting Eversource and UI customers

The Department of Consumer Protection (DCP) is issuing a warning about a new scam that appears to target Eversource and United Illuminating customers.

DCP said scammers are calling Eversource and UI customers pretending to represent the electric companies. The scammer then offers the customer a discounted rate for elderly residents.

After that, the scammers ask for personal information such as your name, date of birth and account number, as well as payment information.

DCP officials say the discount does not exist, and providing your personal information could result in identity or financial theft.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

“Scammers know you may be trying to save money on your utility bill and are looking for every opportunity to take advantage of you,” DCP Commissioner Bryan T. Cafferelli said. “If you receive an unsolicited phone call from your utility company offering a deal that seems too good to be true, it probably is.”

Authorities say you should hang up if you receive an unsolicited phone call from someone claiming to be an Eversource or UI employee.

If you believe you're a victim of this scam, DCP recommends the following:

Don’t be ashamed.

Contact your financial institution to freeze your accounts, as well as one of the three major credit reporting agencies.

Visit IdentityTheft.Gov for a recovery plan.

File a report with your local police department.

Report the scam to the Department of Consumer Protection at ct.gov/DCP/Complaint.

If you receive a call from a scammer, report it to DCP by clicking here.

Eversource and UI customers are urged to contact their customer service departments with any questions. Eversource can be reached at 800-286-2000 and UI can be reached by calling 800-722-5584.