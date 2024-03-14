Five students taken to hospital after school bus crash in West Haven

Five students have been taken to the hospital after a school bus crash in West Haven on Thursday morning. Police said the injuries appear to be minor.

A school bus transporting students to the Jepson Magnet School in New Haven and a truck with a trailer collided in the area of Campbell Street and Terrace Avenue just before 9 a.m., according to police and school officials.

The drivers do not appear to have been injured.

The crash caused what appeared to be minor damage to the front of the bus and it was towed from the scene.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The Yale SHARP (Sponsor Hospital Area Response Physician) Team is always activated for situations like this, according to officials.