School bus drivers end strike in Coventry, reach contract agreement with bus company

School bus drivers in Coventry reached a contract agreement with the M&J bus company Monday, ending a nearly weeklong strike.

Coventry school superintendent David Petrone posted a message to families Monday afternoon announcing the end of the strike.

He said bus transportation would resume Tuesday morning.

The agreement comes just a day after drivers rejected a "final offer" from the bus company.

The bus drivers began their strike last Tuesday, forcing parents to find their own way to get their children to schools.

Drivers sought higher wages and better benefits, including retirement benefits and health insurance.

There were no immediate details on the details of the agreement.

Teamsters Local 671 spokesperson Anthony Lepore told NBC Connecticut it was a "fair agreement for both sides."

