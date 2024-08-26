School districts differ in implementation of new state law requiring period products in school bathrooms

A new state law will require public school districts to provide free period products in school bathrooms.

The law will go in effect on Sept. 1, and it will require menstrual products be available in womens restrooms, all-gender restrooms and at least one mens restroom for students in grades 3-12.

Justin Harmon, the director of communications for New Haven Public Schools, said the district will be providing the products in October with the help of the Diaper Bank of Connecticut.

“There will be a small gap in September before the materials arrive, so we’re going to ask the Board of Education to step up and help us identify additional funding to make sure that we have the full year supply available,” said Harmon.

The products are required to be placed in dispensers, however due to the mandate being unfunded, New Haven Public Schools will have to find a different funding source for the dispensers, according to Harmon.

“We’re going to be implementing initially with baskets in the restrooms and make the supplies available that way,” Harmon said.

Parents in New Haven were in favor of the new law.

“Sometimes students don’t know when they will get their monthly periods so it's good to have them in the bathroom available to you,” Tracy Staton said.

Another parent also applauded the new law; as long as parents give their students the right information.

“Why not? As long as you educate your kids, what the use is for, that’s a great thing,” Lashawnda Coleman said.

The superintendent of Bethel Public Schools said the school district doesn't have the money to fully implement the new law as it is intended.

"I am starting the year at a deficit and we are on a budget freeze because of special education costs, state cuts in grants to support special education (excess cost grant) and other unfunded mandates. We have always provided free products in a variety of locations," Christine Carver said in a statement.

Hamden school superintendent Gary Highsmith provided a statement about the new state law:

“Hamden Public Schools intends to fully comply with the law. Students must have access to menstrual products not just from a personal health perspective, but also because we need to reduce the potential for any stigma that may result from not having access. We also see it as a potential barrier to regular school attendance, and we are attempting to remove such barriers so that students attend school on a regular basis. While we are still determining the final costs of complying with the law, we will continue to make menstrual products readily available for all our students who need them. It is the compassionate and humane thing to do.”