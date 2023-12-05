Seal rescued by Mystic Aquarium to be released in Rhode Island

An injured seal that was rescued by Mystic Aquarium earlier this year has been rehabilitated and will be released in Rhode Island this week.

The aquarium's Animal Rescue Program received a report of a sick and injured seal on Block Island on June 30.

First responders and the local community were able to rescue the seal, who is named Cranberry.

Cranberry was brought back to Mystic Aquarium to be treated for injuries including a severe wound and bone infection in the hind flipper, several other wounds on the body and a respiratory infection.

Once Cranberry was stabilized, aquarium officials said Cranberry underwent surgery to partially amputate the hind flipper.

After months of rehabilitation, Cranberry is now ready to be released.

The seal will be released at Blue Shutters Beach in Rhode Island on Wednesday morning.