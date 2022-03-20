Search Continues for 75-Year-Old Woman With Dementia Missing Out of Portland

Crews and community members spent much of the day searching for a 75-year-old woman with dementia who's been missing since Thursday.

A Silver Alert has been issued for Rosemarie Dean, known as Aunt Ro to people in the community.

Town police and fire officials, along with CT K9 search and rescue, started searching for Dean early Sunday morning.

Her family said she was a new resident at Greystone Retirement Home and had only been there for approximately four hours before she wandered off, police said.

Family members believe she may be in areas with childhood connections.

Police said that Dean was spotted by members of the community on Main Street, Route 66 and in East Hampton. Officials searched those areas, along with other areas in town, and were unsuccessful in locating her.

Police Captain Ron Milardo said there's no exact area to search, but they're hoping with continued efforts that she'll be found soon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The police department is in the early planning stages of having the state search and rescue team return to Portland to continue searching.

Connecticut State Police said Dean was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with a green button-up shirt and camo pajama pants.

Dean is 5-foot-2 and weighs 140 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

"The Portland Police are doing everything possible to locate Rosemarie Dean as she has still not been found. Every lead is being followed up on. Please continue to keep a lookout," said Portland First Selectman Ryan Curley.

Curley said she was last seen on Sage Hollow Road near the sand pit.

Anyone who has information as to Dean's whereabouts is asked to call police at 860-347-6941.