Search continues for ‘armed and dangerous' man in connection with woman's death in Gardner 

The urgent search continues Monday for a man wanted in connection with the death of a woman in Gardner, Massachusetts.

Gardner police said Aaron Pennington, 33, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The Worcester District Attorney's Office said Pennington is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.

Police were called to the family's home shortly after 9 a.m. on Sunday for a disturbance. When they arrived, police said they found a woman dead in the back of the home.

Pennington, police said, was gone and possibly driving a white BMW. He's believed to be armed and dangerous.

While the victim has yet to be identified, police said Pennington lived in the home with his wife and four children — ages 2, 5, 7, and 9.

"There were four children that were in the house who are currently in DCF custody. They had left the house and gone to the neighbor," Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early, Jr. said Sunday.

Pennington's family said they were shocked that the Air Force veteran and father of four might be involved.

"He was a great family man. He was a faithful member of church. He was a good soldier. He was gentle, humble and caring. Total shock and disbelief he is even considered a suspect in anything," his cousin told NBC10 Boston.

Police are warning the public not to approach Pennington, as he is potentially armed.

Anyone with any information about him is asked to contact Gardner police.