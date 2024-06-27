Waterbury

Second suspect in murder of Waterbury teen arrested

Waterbury police have arrested a second suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old man in Waterbury in May.

Officers found the victim, 19-year-old Lashawn Nance, of Waterbury, when they responded to Wood Street around 9:49 a.m. on Monday, May 6.

He was brought to a hospital, where he later died from the injuries, according to police.

Police said they obtained a warrant on Wednesday for Demetrius White, 22, of Waterbury, and he was taken into custody in Meriden.

He has been charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, criminal possession of a firearm and weapons in a motor vehicle.

White was held on a $3 million bond.

Yeanier Osorio-Medina, 18, of Waterbury, was taken into custody on May 28 and charged with murder, conspiracy at murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

He is being held on $4 million bond, according to online court records.

Police said they do not expect to make any additional arrests.  

