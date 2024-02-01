Six state troopers, one constable referred for investigation after probe into state police traffic records

The governor has released the findings of the investigation into state police traffic records and six state troopers and one constable have been referred to the State Police Internal Affairs Division for further investigation for potential falsification of traffic stop data.

State police said the six troopers will be on modified administrative duty and are not allowed to make traffic stops as the investigation goes on.

The investigation came after an audit released in June 2023 found that hundreds of Connecticut state police troopers falsified information on at least 26,000 traffic stops from 2014 to 2021, skewing reports on the race and ethnicity of pulled-over motorists.

Data analysts with the University of Connecticut previously said the reports resulted in too many drivers being identified as white. They cautioned, however, that they did not try to determine whether the records were intentionally falsified or were wrong due to carelessness or human error.

The independent investigation was conducted by the law firm of Finn Dixon and Herling LLP and led by former United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut Deirdre M. Daly. It found that the implication that as many as 130 Troopers and Constables might have engaged in intentional falsification of traffic stop data is not supported by the evidence.

Investigators found that many of the “over reported records” that the audit identified were not intentionally falsified traffic stop data but the result of deficient data entry processes.

Gov. Ned Lamont referred the matter to the chief state’s attorney’s office for investigation and urged the public to not jump to conclusions.

According to the report released on Thursday, of the 81 active troopers and constables who were flagged in the audit, investigators determined that internal affairs should further investigate six.

Except for one trooper who was found to have falsified records in 2018, the investigators said they did not find evidence to support that any others engaged in intentional misconduct.

However, they said, the possibility that any trooper or constable falsified records “raises serious concerns regarding credibility and truthfulness” and added that further scrutiny is warranted.

Investigators did write that they found “significant deficiencies” in stare police compliance with the reporting requirements that must be addressed as well as “serious failures” by state police that allowed deficient data-entry practices to develop and persist.

“The possibility of misconduct by the seven individuals referred for investigation by IA, or by any of the 14 retired Troopers regarding whom we were unable to make findings, is a serious matter,” the investigators wrote in their conclusion.

After the release of the audit, state police said in a statement that the agency has no tolerance for false reporting and it had been working with the UConn Institute to prevent it.

“The State Police are deeply committed to ensuring the integrity of Connecticut’s racial profiling data and to maintaining public confidence in the essential public safety services our troopers provide each day,” the statement said.

On Thursday, Lamont released the final report of the independent investigation that he ordered.

The investigators said that the issues the audit identified can be largely addressed by “diligent implementation” of the recommended remedial measures relating to training, technological and policy changes, and more effective supervision.

They added that the appointment of a compliance consultant to oversee the Connecticut State Police remedial efforts “would help ensure that they are implemented in an effective and timely fashion,” and added that they believe that legislative action formalizing state police obligations to report trooper misconduct appropriately would also help restore trust in the agency that may have been lost as a result of these events.

The governor said his staff has forwarded the report to legislative leaders and the leadership of the Connecticut Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection for their review.

"On one hand, the governor's independent investigation provides some measure of closure for the 74 active State Troopers who were unfortunately accused of malfeasance. However, I remain troubled by the lack of scrutiny from senior command staff that led to these accusations, including a seeming abdication of their supervisory role when the issue was first raised in 2018," State Representative Craig Fishbein, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that this report will help restore the public's trust of law enforcement in Connecticut."

A statement on the state police website refers all inquiries to the office of Attorney Daly.