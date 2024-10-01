Important dates and deadlines to know in the November 2024 Connecticut election

The November election is just over a month away, but early voting starts in October, and registered voters face several choices at the voting booth.

Chief among the choices is the president of the United States and voters will also be deciding on candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, state senate, state representative, registrar of voters, judge of probate as well as several local offices.

The candidates

See the candidates list from the Secretary of the State website below.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Constitutional amendment

Voters will also be deciding on whether to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow no-excuse absentee voting. You can learn more about it here.

Election Day 2024

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5 and early voting will begin on Oct. 21 and go through Nov. 3.

Some deadlines will be coming up in the next couple of weeks that you will need to be aware of to ensure that you can take part and vote.

Deadlines

These are the dates you need to be aware of:

Oct. 18

Deadline for voter registration by mail to be post-marked

Deadline for voter registration at the DMV by close of business

Deadline for voter registration online by 11:59 p.m. You can do that here.

Deadline for voter registration in person by 8 p.m.

Oct. 21

Start of early voting

Hours for early voting: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Oct. 29 and 31

If you are not registered but want to vote during the Early Voting period, you may register in person every day of early voting at the early voting location.

To find your early voting location, and for all you need to know about elections in Connecticut, visit MyVote.CT.gov or call 860-509-6200.

Oct. 29 and 31

Extended hours for early voting: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nov. 3

End of early voting

Hours for early voting: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., except for Oct. 29 and 31.

Nov. 4

The deadline for the applicant to submit an in-person absentee ballot to the town clerk by the close of day for the town clerk's office.

Nov. 5

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Connecticut also has same-day registration, so those who are not registered, but want to vote on election day, can register in person on election day at their election day registration site.

Learn more about same-day registration and find locations here. https://portal.ct.gov/sots/election-services/election-day-registration/election-day-registration

What to know about registering to vote

To be able to vote, you must be at least 18 on or before election day.

You can find out here if you are eligible to vote.

Check your voter registration status here.

Voting by absentee ballot?

Voters are eligible to vote by absentee ballot under the following reasons:

Active service in the U.S. armed forces

Absence from town

Sickness

Physical disability

Religion forbids secular activity on that day

Required performance of duties as a primary, referendum, or election official at a polling place other than his or her own.

An absentee ballot will be mailed to you beginning:

31 days before a general election

21 days before a primary

19 days before a referendum

Or if your application is received after the above dates, your ballot will be mailed to you as soon as your application is processed.

Complete the ballot, follow the instructions that are included and return it by mail or in person.

Only complete absentee ballots that are received before the close of polls on the day of the election will be counted.

Learn more about absentee ballots here.

2024 voter guide

The secretary of the state's office has released a 2024 voter guide. You can find it below.