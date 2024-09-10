Senior living facility employee charged with sexually assaulting tenant's dog

A maintenance worker at a senior living facility in Farmington has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a dog.
Farmington police arrested 65-year-old Jose Ramos-Cordero, of New Britain, on Monday.
Ramos-Cordero was seen on video inside a tenant's apartment at Brookdale Gables while the tenant was away, according to police. The video showed him on the floor, exposing himself, and attempting to engage with the tenant's dog in a sexual manner, police said.
Ramos-Cordero was charged with sexual assault of an animal - sexual contact, third-degree burglary, and disorderly conduct. He was released on $10,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 17.
