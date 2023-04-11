Person Injured After Crash on Property of Rocky Hill Construction Company

Rocky Hill Police are investigating a serious car accident that happened on the property of a construction company Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Michael Garrahy said one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The accident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Crews worked to extricate the driver, who hit a vacuum truck on the construction company's property.

Motor Vehicle Accident https://t.co/mIgAH63QBH — RockyHill PD (@rockyhillpd699) April 12, 2023

The police department said the road is shut down in the area of Forest Street. The area is expected to remain closed through early Wednesday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.