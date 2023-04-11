Rocky Hill

Person Injured After Crash on Property of Rocky Hill Construction Company

Rocky Hill Fire Department

Rocky Hill Police are investigating a serious car accident that happened on the property of a construction company Tuesday night.

Fire Chief Michael Garrahy said one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The accident was reported at about 9:30 p.m. Crews worked to extricate the driver, who hit a vacuum truck on the construction company's property.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The police department said the road is shut down in the area of Forest Street. The area is expected to remain closed through early Wednesday morning.

No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us