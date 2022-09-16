Serious Crash Closes Part of Busy Hamden Roadway

A well-traveled roadway in Hamden is partially closed while police investigate a crash.

Authorities say it happened sometime during the evening on Dixwell Avenue by Cherry Ann Street near the New Haven town line.

While it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision, police said that serious injuries were reported.

Further information surrounding the collision wasn't immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

That section of Dixwell Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers are being asked to seek alternate routes.