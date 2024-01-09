Serious crash involving vehicle, tractor-trailer closes I-91 North in Hartford

A serious crash involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 91 North in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

The highway is currently closed between exits 29 and 29A. State police expect the area to remain closed for a while.

Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes.

Troopers describe the crash as serious, but did not give any specific details about the number of injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.