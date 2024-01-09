Hartford

Serious crash involving vehicle, tractor-trailer closes I-91 North in Hartford

By Cailyn Blonstein

CT DOT

A serious crash involving a vehicle and a tractor-trailer has closed Interstate 91 North in Hartford on Tuesday morning.

The highway is currently closed between exits 29 and 29A. State police expect the area to remain closed for a while.

Anyone in the area is urged to use alternate routes.

Troopers describe the crash as serious, but did not give any specific details about the number of injuries.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Hartford
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us