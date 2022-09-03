Serious Injuries Reported in Crash, Car Fire on Route 15 North in Trumbull

Serious injuries have been reported after a crash and car fire on Route 15 north in Trumbull early Saturday morning.

State police were called to a vehicle fire on Route 15 northbound near exit 48 around 2:30 a.m.

When state police arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the wrong way up an embankment near the Frenchtown Road overpass.

At the scene, troopers said they learned the vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it left the road, went into the right side, hit a guardrail and then caught on fire up the embankment.

All of the people inside of the vehicle were able to get out, however, authorities said some of them suffered serious injuries. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G in Bridgeport.