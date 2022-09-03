Trumbull

Serious Injuries Reported in Crash, Car Fire on Route 15 North in Trumbull

State police vehicle
NBCConnecticut.com

Serious injuries have been reported after a crash and car fire on Route 15 north in Trumbull early Saturday morning.

State police were called to a vehicle fire on Route 15 northbound near exit 48 around 2:30 a.m.

When state police arrived, they said they found a 2017 Ford Fusion facing the wrong way up an embankment near the Frenchtown Road overpass.

At the scene, troopers said they learned the vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it left the road, went into the right side, hit a guardrail and then caught on fire up the embankment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All of the people inside of the vehicle were able to get out, however, authorities said some of them suffered serious injuries. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop G in Bridgeport.

This article tagged under:

Trumbull
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us