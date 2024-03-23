Manchester

Life-threatening injuries reported in crash on I-384 West in Manchester

By Cailyn Blonstein

Manchester Fire Department

Life-threatening injuries have been reported in a crash on Interstate 384 West in Manchester on Saturday morning and part of the highway is closed.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 7:30 a.m. and is near exit 2.

Firefighters said an SUV was originally traveling in the eastbound lanes, hit several trees and ended up in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

At this time, the westbound side of the highway is closed between exits 2 and 1. There's no estimate for when it will reopen.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and should use alternate routes.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

