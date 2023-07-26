Serious injuries reported in Madison crash

One person has serious injuries after a crash in Madison Wednesday morning.

Police said one vehicle crashed on Route 80, or Old Toll Road, and Matteo Court, just after 8:30 a.m.

One person in the vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital.

The Madison Police Department and South-Central Connecticut Accident Reconstruction team are investigating the crash.

Witnesses are asked to call Officer Brian Phillips at 203-245-6500.