Seven Killed in Crashes Over Thanksgiving Holiday Weekend

State police are investigating several fatal crashes that killed seven people over the Thanksgiving weekend.

State police said a Waterbury man died in a crash on Route 2 in Glastonbury on Sunday evening.

Juan Carlos Delvalle, 53, of Waterbury, was driving a Mercedes on Route 2 West near exit 10 when he lost control of the vehicle just after 6:30 p.m., hit the guardrail, went across the highway and hit a rock wall in the median, according to state police. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Early Sunday morning, state police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 8, near exit 35, in Waterbury, that killed two women. The crash was reporetd just before 2 a.m.

Jenny Moyet-Vazquez, 40, of Waterbury, was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police. They said Samara Fulton, 31, of Waterbury, was driving a 2016 Lexus and died from her injuries at Waterbury Hospital. A passenger in the vehicle was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

State police said a 41-year-old man died after a crash on Route 44 in Pomfret on Saturday morning.

Timofey Radchenko V, of Pomfret Center, was driving a Toyota Echo, lost control of the vehicle around 4:45 a.m. and hit an embankment, a hospital sign and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to state police.

One person was killed in a crash in Southbury on Friday evening.

State police said a man was thrown from a motorcycle during a crash at Kettletown Road and Southford Road just before 7:30 p.m. and he was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The other driver was not injured. A news release from state police identified the motorcyclist as 52-year-old Mark Kibby, of North Granby.

Police previously identified two people who died after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 95 in Clinton on Wednesday.

State police said a Honda CR-V driven by 35-year-old Olger Armijos, of New Haven, was going north in the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a tractor-trailer. Armijos, and his passenger, Heraldo Solano, 41, of New Haven, were both killed in the crash.

Between Wednesday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 29, state police investigated 593 crashes, including seven fatalities and 61 with injuries.

They made 52 driving under the influence arrests and responded to 7,181 calls for service, 211 speeding violations, 106 seatbelt violations and 775 other hazardous violations.