Several Accidents Causing Delays Across the State

The state Department of Transportation is reporting several accidents throughout the state and they are causing quite the back up for morning commuters on Wednesday.
Bridgeport
A portion of Interstate 95 southbound has been shutdown due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Bridgeport. Exits 29 and 27 have been closed due to crash involving at least three tractor-trailers, according to DOT officials.
Clinton
The left lane is closed after a vehicle rolled over on I-95 southbound between Exits 63 and 62.
Middletown
An overturned vehicle has blocked two lanes of I-91 southbound before exit 20. Heavy delays are reported in the area.
Local
New Haven
The three left lanes of I-91 northbound between Exits 5 and 6 are closed after a three car accident. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. There has been no information on injuries or what may have caused the accident.