traffic alert

Several Accidents Causing Delays Across the State

STATE POLICE LIGHT CSP CONNECTICUT
NBC Connecticut

The state Department of Transportation is reporting several accidents throughout the state and they are causing quite the back up for morning commuters on Wednesday.

Bridgeport

A portion of Interstate 95 southbound has been shutdown due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Bridgeport. Exits 29 and 27 have been closed due to crash involving at least three tractor-trailers, according to DOT officials.

Clinton

The left lane is closed after a vehicle rolled over on I-95 southbound between Exits 63 and 62.

Middletown

An overturned vehicle has blocked two lanes of I-91 southbound before exit 20. Heavy delays are reported in the area.

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 8 mins ago

9/30: COVID-19 Cases Affect Several Schools in Conn.

Bridgeport 1 hour ago

Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers Shuts Down I-95 South in Bridgeport

New Haven

The three left lanes of I-91 northbound between Exits 5 and 6 are closed after a three car accident. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. There has been no information on injuries or what may have caused the accident.

This article tagged under:

traffic alert
Coronavirus Pandemic Back To School Local Kids Connection NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us