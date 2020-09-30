Several Accidents Causing Delays Across the State

The state Department of Transportation is reporting several accidents throughout the state and they are causing quite the back up for morning commuters on Wednesday.

Bridgeport

A portion of Interstate 95 southbound has been shutdown due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Bridgeport. Exits 29 and 27 have been closed due to crash involving at least three tractor-trailers, according to DOT officials.

Clinton

The left lane is closed after a vehicle rolled over on I-95 southbound between Exits 63 and 62.

Even more crashes popping up as volume picks up. Rollover in Clinton 95S x63 (pictured), another one Middletown 91S x20, multivehicle wreck 91N x5-6 New Haven causing delays, etc. It's been a while since we've dealt with these road conditions, drive accordingly! #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/sqS3n4q25d — Heidi Voight (@HeidiVoight) September 30, 2020

Middletown

An overturned vehicle has blocked two lanes of I-91 southbound before exit 20. Heavy delays are reported in the area.

New Haven

The three left lanes of I-91 northbound between Exits 5 and 6 are closed after a three car accident. The crash happened just before 5:30 a.m. There has been no information on injuries or what may have caused the accident.