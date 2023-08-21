Several dirt bikes and ATVs seized during an enforcement operation in New Haven

New Haven police said they seized several dirt bikes and ATVs during an enforcement operation aimed at addressing traffic violations in the city.

Police said the enforcement efforts resulted in fines, vehicle seizures and the investigation of a serious crash involving a motorcyclist. It all happened over the course of the weekend. Officers issued fines for eight individuals and seized many of their ATVs and bikes.

The incidents happened in the following areas: Long Wharf Drive, Sargent Drive, East Pearl Street, Pierpont Street, Rosette Street, Whalley Avenue and Fitch Street.

In one of the incidents, a man also had a stolen handgun and drugs on him. His ATV was seized and he was ultimately arrested.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In another incident, officers stopped a man who was riding his motorcycle on the wrong side of the road in a group of dirt bikes and motorcycles. He collided with a car and was pinned underneath the vehicle before being rescued by others, according to police.

"The New Haven Police Department remains committed to ensuring public safety and will continue to enforce traffic regulations to address illegal dirt bike and ATV activities. The collaboration between officers, detectives and the community is vital in curbing these dangerous behaviors and promoting safe streets for all residents," police said in a statement.