Lamont, Other Northeastern Governors Call on Cuomo to Resign

Several northeastern governors have issued a joint statement calling on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign after the New York attorney general's office found that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Gov. Dan McKee of Rhode Island, Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Gov. Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania released the following joint statement Tuesday night:

“We are appalled at the findings of the independent investigation by the New York Attorney General. Governor Cuomo should resign from office.”

President Joseph Biden has also called on Cuomo to resign.

The report found that Cuomo violated both federal and state laws surrounding sexual harassment. It also says that he retaliated against a former employee who complained publicly about his behavior. The Albany district attorney is criminally investigating.

Cuomo has strongly denied the harassment claims. See more on this story below.