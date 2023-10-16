Hartford police officer kills suspect in exchange of gunfire: mayor

A man is dead after a Hartford police officer shot him during an exchange of gunfire Monday afternoon, according to Mayor Luke Bronin.

Bronin said there was a deadly shooting involving a police officer in the area of Westland and Barbour streets at about 2 p.m. Several roads remain blocked off as police conduct their investigation.

According to the mayor, police received a call about a car with an armed person that was threatening people.

Responding officers pulled the car over when a man in the passenger seat got out and shot at a police officer. The officer then returned fire, according to Bronin.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died of his injuries, the mayor said. An NBC Connecticut crew at the scene says several streets are blocked off with police tape.

"This is a difficult and painful incident for our city," Bronin said in a press conference.

Connecticut State Police said they are assisting with the investigation. The Office of the Inspector General is also investigating.

The driver of the suspect vehicle fled the scene. Police said it's unknown if there were more than two people inside the car at the time of the incident.

The officer involved in the shooting was not injured. No additional information was immediately available.