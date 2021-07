Several state parks have reached capacity on Saturday and are now closed to new visitors.

Below is a list of state parks with parking full to capacity:

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Quaddick State Park, Thompson

Millers Pond State Park, Haddam

Bigelow Hollow State Park, Union

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Mount Tom State Park, Litchfield

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

Kent Falls State Park, Kent

You can get the latest on park closures here.