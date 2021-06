Several State Parks Reach Capacity on Father's Day

Several state parks have reached capacity on Father's Day on Sunday.

The following parks have reached capacity and are now closed to new visitors:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Burr Pond State Park in Torrington

Gardner Lake State Park in Salem

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Scantic River State Park on Hazard Avenue in Enfield

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

All parks that reach capacity on Sunday are expected to reopen to new visitors on Monday.