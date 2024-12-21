Several vehicles and outdoor furnace destroyed in fire in Woodstock

Several vehicles and an outdoor furnace were destroyed in a fire in Woodstock on Friday night.

Firefighters from Muddy Brook Fire Department responded to Paine District Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a detached garage on fire with exposure.

When fire crews arrived, they said they found a 20' by 20' building with fire throughout.

According to fire officials, several vehicles and an outdoor furnace were destroyed in the fire.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire did not spread from the building of origin and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.