Woodstock

Several vehicles and outdoor furnace destroyed in fire in Woodstock

Getty Images

Several vehicles and an outdoor furnace were destroyed in a fire in Woodstock on Friday night.

Firefighters from Muddy Brook Fire Department responded to Paine District Road around 9 p.m. for a report of a detached garage on fire with exposure.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When fire crews arrived, they said they found a 20' by 20' building with fire throughout.

According to fire officials, several vehicles and an outdoor furnace were destroyed in the fire.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The fire did not spread from the building of origin and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Woodstock
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us