Severe weather brings temporary power outages to Bradley International Airport

Following severe weather conditions across many parts of the state, the power is back on at Bradley International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, the Windsor Locks Fire Department told NBC Connecticut that it was responding to calls of people being trapped in elevators at Bradley.

The calls were a result of power outages at the airport, which is located in Windsor Locks.

In a statement, airport officials said Terminal A experienced a power loss around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

According to the statement, "The power was restored at approximately 6:50 PM, at which time normal airport operations resumed. The cause of the power failure is still under investigation."

We understand there was a short outage, with only back-up power temporarily available, and that everything's back up and running now. We're sorry for the temporary lapse in communication as our airport friends worked to resolve things. — americanair (@AmericanAir) June 23, 2024

Airport officials say passengers should contact their airline for information on the status of their flight.