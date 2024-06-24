Windsor Locks

Severe weather brings temporary power outages to Bradley International Airport

By Bryan Mercer and Keegan Brown

Bradley Airport 2024
Connecticut Airport Authority | Bradley International Airport

Following severe weather conditions across many parts of the state, the power is back on at Bradley International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, the Windsor Locks Fire Department told NBC Connecticut that it was responding to calls of people being trapped in elevators at Bradley.

The calls were a result of power outages at the airport, which is located in Windsor Locks.

In a statement, airport officials said Terminal A experienced a power loss around 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the statement, "The power was restored at approximately 6:50 PM, at which time normal airport operations resumed. The cause of the power failure is still under investigation."

Airport officials say passengers should contact their airline for information on the status of their flight.

This article tagged under:

Windsor LocksBradley Airport
