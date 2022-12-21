Seymour Closes Schools Friday Due to Storm

Public schools in Seymour will be closed Friday because of the forecast for storms.

“Due to the intensity of the storm predicted for Friday and our desire to keep our students and staff safe, I have decided to close the schools on Friday, December 23. Please stay safe!” a message on the Seymour Public Schools website says.

The rain will start Thursday afternoon and it will pour Thursday night into Friday. The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are expecting one to three inches of rain.

By Friday morning, winds will increase. Gusts up to 50 to 65 miles per hour are possible and the wind could cause power issues and property damage.

Eversource said it anticipates up to 125,000 customers could experience power outages across the state.

The company said they are bringing additional crews and resources to Connecticut.