Shooting may be connected to crash involving 2 police cars in New Haven

A shooting in New Haven that injured at least one person early Sunday morning is being investigated and may be connected to a crash involving two police cars.

Officers in the area of Chapel Street and Temple Street heard what they believed to be multiple gunshots around 2:30 a.m. When police began to canvass the area and investigate, they said they saw a large crowd running in several different directions.

According to police, officers saw a car driving erratically towards oncoming traffic at Chapel Street and Temple Street and attempted to stop the vehicle.

The vehicle did not stop and authorities said it collided with two police cruisers at the intersection of College Street and George Street. It's unclear if the officers were in the police cruisers at the time and there's no word on if anyone was injured.

Investigators said the driver and passenger of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene. The passenger of the vehicle was apprehended, but the driver was not.

Shortly after, officers were notified of a minor who had walked into the hospital with a gunshot wound. Medical officials said the minor suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the left leg and is currently in stable condition.

Detectives responded to the area to gather evidence, interview witnesses and search for surveillance footage. Investigators said a crime scene was found in the mid-block of Chapel Street between Temple Street and College Street. It appears ShotSpotter was not activated in the area, but ballistic evidence was found at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and is being treated as one incident. At this time, police said they cannot definitively say if the vehicle that collided with the police cars was involved in the shooting.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or anyone with information that may be valuable to investigators is asked to call (203) 946-6304 or the department's anonymous tip line at 866-888-TIPS.