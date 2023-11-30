‘Shop Small': State officials encourage locals to shop at local businesses during holiday season

Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz toured small businesses in Middletown Thursday to push efforts to support small businesses during the holiday season.

Bysiewicz made stops at Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore and Amato’s Toy Store on Main Street in Middletown.

The Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce’s Central Business Bureau wants locals to give their local businesses some love during the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping.

“It’s our biggest retail season of the year and it just helps our community,” said Pamela Steele, chairperson for the Central Business Bureau of the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce. “It gives those businesses an opportunity to shine through the season to let people know what we have to offer.”

Steele emphasized the benefits of local shopping, which as a small business owner herself, she believes outweigh the benefits of shopping at a big-box store chain.

“Local businesses are the ones that support their community. They support children’s softball teams and all kinds of events," Steele explained. "So, it's important and it keeps those dollars in the community to keep it turning around and it helps to make our community stronger.”

President and COO of Wesleyan RJ Julia Bookstore Lori Fazio concurred with Steele.

She said the unique finds, the knowledge, and the personal assistance from small businesses is beneficial.

“They come in to us for the expertise. They really want to know we’ve read the books, we’re not an algorithm,” said Fazio. “I’m going to know your name. You’re probably going to know my name. So, someone who comes in, they get to know us.”

While all shopping may not be easy to do at a small business, Steel said if everyone buys at least one gift from a local business, it would make a huge difference.