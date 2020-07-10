tropical storm fay

Shoreline Towns Prep for Tropical Storm Fay

By Jennifer Joas

Maura Murphy

With Tropical Storm Fay headed to Connecticut police and firefighters reminded people who live along the shoreline to prepare.

The high school in Old Saybrook is typically used as a shelter, but preparations are a bit different during the COVID-19 pandemic. Think of it like a hotel. One family will go into each classroom, according to Old Saybrook’s Police Chief Michael Spera. On Wednesday night the town prepared by bringing over cots, blankets, towels, soap and water in case anyone needs to shelter there.

In Clinton the volunteer fire department put out a message reminding people to get out their flashlights, batteries food and water.

The Town of Clinton has been placed under a Tropical Storm Warning Starting July 9th, 5:39PM and Flash Flood Watch...

Posted by Clinton Volunteer Fire Department on Thursday, July 9, 2020

In New Haven, the city has additional crews ready to clear any downed trees or branches. The New Haven Fire Department made sure pumps are ready and a city-wide message will go out to residents with preparedness steps.

Longtime residents of Old Saybrook are prepared for the wind and rain.

“We’ll put everything away, we’ll kind of batten down the hatches, plan on eating in tonight and hope we don’t lose power,” said Kay Miranda, who owns a home in Old Saybrook.

