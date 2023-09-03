Shortage of bus drivers impacting Hamden pick up, drop off times

Parents in Hamden may have noticed delays recently with buses picking up and dropping of their child.

According to Hamden Mayor Lauren Garrett, the First Student bus company told her that they believe some of the senior drivers have quit after being told initially they would be allowed to work fewer routes each day.

At some point after the drivers were told that, the bus company then informed them they would have to drive all three routes.

The recent shortage of drivers combined with new bus drivers learning new routes is believed to be the source of the problem.

"To other families whose jobs may be threatened by arriving late, and whose students, especially those with special needs, absolutely depend on reasonable-length bus rides and on-time arrivals to get critical care and nourishment, this presents a major inconvenience and requires resolution," Garrett said.

Mayor Garrett, a parent of Hamden children herself, also noted that First Student informed her that the delays were not due in part to the milling and paving projects throughout town and that buses are expected to run on schedule soon.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to First Student, but they haven't yet returned our request for further comment.

Additional inquiries regarding Hamden school bus routes can be made by calling Hamden Public Schools at 203-407-2236.