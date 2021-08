Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a woman who is missing from Manchester.

Troopers said Mildred Bibbins has been missing since Monday and was last seen wearing a gray sweater. She uses a walker, authorities added.

She is 5-foot 5-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. Bibbins has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Bibbins is urged to contact the Manchester Police Department at (860) 645-5500.