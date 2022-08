Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 83-year-old woman who is missing from Granby.

Troopers said Helen Walsh has been missing since Sunday and was last seen wearing a green shirt, khaki shorts and blue Hoka sneakers with no laces.

She is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. Walsh has grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Granby Police Department at (860) 844-5335.