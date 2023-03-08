SILVER ALERT: 92-Year-Old Woman Reported Missing From Hamden

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 92-year-old woman who is missing from Hamden.

Troopers said Nancy Peters has been missing since Tuesday.

She was last seen wearing a red long sleeve shirt with black pants.

Peters is 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has white hair and hazel eyes.

Authorities did not provide a photo of Peters.

Anyone with information is urged to call Hamden Police Department at (203) 230-4000.