Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 4-year-old Waterbury girl.

The alert says 4-year-old Legacy Throne was last seen today. No photo or circumstances have been released.

Legacy has black hair and brown eyes. She is 3-feet-tall and weighs 30 pounds, the alert says. It’s not clear what she was wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waterbury police at 203-

574-6911.