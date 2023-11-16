silver alert

Silver Alert issued for 81-year-old missing out of Bethel

Connecticut State Police

Connecticut State Police have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old that has been reported missing out of Bethel.

Authorities are looking for Robert Jensen, 81, who was last seen Thursday. He is believed to be driving a 2018 brown Chevy Equinox with license BC70118.

He has grey hair and brown eyes, weighs about 180 pounds and is 6-feet-tall, according to police.

Anyone with information about Jensen's whereabouts is asked to call police at 203-744-7900.

This article tagged under:

silver alertbethel
