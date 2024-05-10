Simsbury referendum decides Flower Bridge funding

On Friday the future of the Old Drake Hill Road Bridge, or the Flower Bridge, was up for vote.

On the ballot, voters had pick between “yes” and “no” to appropriate an addition $495,000 to rehabilitate the bridge.

“It’s kind of an icon here in our town,” said Hollis Crowther, who voted yes. “It’s a beautiful thing to have as residents and it draws outsiders here as well, which contributes to the local economy.”

But not everyone agrees.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I voted absolutely no,” Joan Coe said. “I think that this is just absolutely too much money for something that is not a town function.”

The total cost of renovating the bridge is $2.7 million. $2.2 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act have already been allocated for the bridge, which means that if a yes vote passes, the town will only need to account for the additional $495,000.

“Since I’ve moved to the town, I’ve seen my taxes do nothing but increase,” said Andrew Droney, who voted no.

“It going to affect people’s taxes,” Crowther said. “But by bringing others to our town to shop here or to go to the restaurants, I think it helps the local economy."

The bridge has been a part of the Simsbury community since 1892 and has already undergone a major rehabilitation. The last rehabilitation was in 1994, but now rust and deck damage is visible on the bridge.

Despite the bridge being owned and maintained by the town, some voters said the town should find another way to get the money.

“I would like to see us go through the state,” Droney said. “Some more state funds to actually support the project rather than take it on our own.”

“Let them fundraise,” Coe said. “It’s not appropriate. What happens if it’s voted down? If it’s voted down, they’re going to have to stop and do it.”

The bridge has been absent of flowers since October, and the repairs were originally scheduled to be complete this summer.