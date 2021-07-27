Six Flags Hiring in Preparation for Scare Fest

In preparation for Scare Fest, Six Flags New England will be hiring for over 200 new positions at an upcoming job fair.

Six Flags New England will hire people for positions including food service, security, rides, games, and admissions as well as lifeguards and actors to pose as zombies and ghouls.

Those applying for acting roles will be asked to audition and prepare a monologue or song-dance combination to show how they act as a zombie.

According to Six Flags, employees will receive an additional bonus, up to 15% of their gross pay throughout Sept. 27 to Oct. 31 when they stay through the end of Fright Fest, and $50 when employees complete their paperwork and training on the same day.

Lake Compounce recently held a job fair and offered a bonus to incentive workers a month ago, as many companies are lacking workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The job fair will be hosted at Six Flags New England’s Human Resources Building on Saturday, Aug. 7 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Six Flags New England is located at 1756 Main St. in Agawam, Massachusetts.

How to Apply at Six Flags New England