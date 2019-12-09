Slick Conditions This Morning Led to Several School Delays

Several schools were delayed Monday morning after rain and freezing temperatures made roads slick early this morning.

In Windsor, there was a two-hour delay and school staff members treated sidewalks in preparation for the students to arrive.

Tolland was another district with a two-hour delay.

Erin Bidorini lives on a hill and said her driveway was a sheet of ice and her friend, Jess Collins, went to pick her up.

“Driving on the way to pick her up it was pretty slippery,” Collins said. “It’s a little scary because the first time you lose control of your car, I wasn’t even going fast and when it starts to turn you get a little scared.”

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking our next storm system, which will bring rain, wind, and snow by Wednesday morning.

Rainfall totals of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected.

Tuesday will be primarily dry with rain re-developing by the evening hours.

Rain will transition to snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning as a cold front passes through the region.

Snow will come to an end after the morning commute with sunshine returning by the afternoon.

