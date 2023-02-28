Snow Causes Slippery Roads, Crashes

The snow that started last night is continuing this morning with most of the state expected to get several inches of accumulation.

It is causing slippery travel and multiple crashes are reported.

The following areas are closed at this time:

Ansonia Route 8 north is closed between exits 19 and 21 due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.

Fairfield The left and center lanes of I-95 north is closed between exits 22 and 23 after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.

North Haven One lane of Route 40 south at exit 1 is open after a jackknifed tractor-trailer. The left lane of Route 40 north at exit 1 is also closed.



There is no estimate for when the highways will reopen.

Over the next few hours, the steadiest and heaviest snow will move through. As the morning goes on, the snow will become lighter.

Anyone who has to be on the roads is asked to give the plow drivers space to treat the roads.