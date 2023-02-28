crash

Snow Causes Slippery Roads, Crashes

Police lights
NBC News

The snow that started last night is continuing this morning with most of the state expected to get several inches of accumulation.

It is causing slippery travel and multiple crashes are reported.

The following areas are closed at this time:

  • Ansonia
    • Route 8 north is closed between exits 19 and 21 due to a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
  • Fairfield
    • The left and center lanes of I-95 north is closed between exits 22 and 23 after a crash involving a tractor-trailer and another vehicle.
  • North Haven
    • One lane of Route 40 south at exit 1 is open after a jackknifed tractor-trailer.
    • The left lane of Route 40 north at exit 1 is also closed.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

There is no estimate for when the highways will reopen.

Over the next few hours, the steadiest and heaviest snow will move through. As the morning goes on, the snow will become lighter.

Anyone who has to be on the roads is asked to give the plow drivers space to treat the roads.

Local

weather 33 mins ago

Accumulating Snow Causing Slippery Travel, Hundreds of Districts Cancel School

connecticut weather 6 hours ago

PHOTOS: First Snowstorm of the Year

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

crash
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us