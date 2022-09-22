Social Media Threats Prompt Increased Police Presence at Waterbury, Danbury Schools

There will be an increased police presence at two schools in Waterbury and Danbury Friday due to different social media threats.

Waterbury officials said they learned of a social media threat targeting Crosby High School in Waterbury. As a result, there will be an increased police presence at the school Friday.

Another social media threat was made Thursday targeting Danbury High School. Police said they were able to identify a suspect quickly and a minor was arrested in connection to the threat.

There will also be an increased police presence at Danbury High School at both opening and dismissal, as well as extra patrols throughout the day, authorities said.

Officials didn't provide specific information about the threats.