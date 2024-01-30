Some absentee ballots are mistakenly not counted in Bridgeport primary do-over

Over a dozen absentee ballots were mistakenly not counted during Bridgeport's primary election do-over last week.

The Office of the Secretary of the State said 14 absentee ballots had not been opened on Election Day and were mistakenly mixed in with inner and outer envelopes of ballots that were counted.

Officials said the outcome of the election remains unchanged, the the incident occurred due to human error.

Incumbent Joe Ganim won Bridgeport's mayoral primary do-over against challenger John Gomes, according to data from the Secretary of the State. Ganim received 56% of the vote while challenger John Gomes received about 44% of the vote, according to officials.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The votes in the Democratic primary are in, but the process isn’t over yet. A group of city workers spent Monday copying envelops from absentee ballots in case John Gomes wants to challenge another victory for Ganim.

Bridgeport had to put several steps in place as part of a court-ordered do-over of its September primary.

The results were called into question after a city employee and Ganim supporter was captured on video stuffing absentee ballots into a special drop box.