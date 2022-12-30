Some Ansonia Businesses Inadvertently Struck by Gunfire: Police

Police in Ansonia are looking for two people that were involved in a shots fired incident Thursday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Bridge Street in the area of West Main and Main Streets when the pair started shooting at each other.

Details as to what led up to that are not yet known.

It's not believed that either individual had been shot. However, police did locate evidence that shots had been fired into an unspecified number of local businesses and at one car.

No one was injured.

Investigators did seize a vehicle in relation to this incident. Police did not release a description of the suspects they are looking for yet.

Anyone that has any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Ansonia Police at 203-735-1885.