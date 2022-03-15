Some Childcare Centers in Conn. Open Later Today for Rallies for Better Pay

Childcares all across the state are opening a little later on Tuesday so families and supporters can push for better pay for daycare workers.

Rallies are expected in several cities and towns including Bridgeport, Danbury, New Britain, New Haven, New London, Stamford, Stratford and Waterbury. The rallies are expected to begin between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

There are several issues at play here including the amount it costs for childcare. The cost of childcare is expensive and parents can't afford to pay much more. They are already shelling out an average of $20,000 a year.

That coupled with the fact that the employees need to be paid more to retain more qualified workers. At this time, the employees are making minimum wage and are leaving for higher paying jobs. That is causing some daycares to close classrooms or have longer waiting lists.

The Connecticut Early Childhood Alliance surveyed 127 childcare providers at the beginning of the year and found 57 percent are understaffed due to a lack of staff and 69 percent have waitlists for children.

"We have programs that have three and four classrooms closed, they are not breaking even. And they don't have a way to even keep the staff they've got because people keep leaving for higher paying jobs. So they're, they're in this sort of death spiral. I had one center director told me the other day, I feel like I'm looking down a long dark tunnel, and there's no light at the other end," said Merrill Gay, of the CT Early Childhood Alliance.

These issues are also contributing to more parents not filling open positions throughout the state because they can't find affordable childcare.

Childcare providers and parents are rallying to get the attention of lawmakers.

“The rallies are really a cry for help from the childcare industry. And they are acutely aware of the fact that their parents can't afford to pay much more. And that we need to have the government step in and help to make sure this essential service continues to be available for families," said Merrill Gay, of the CT Early Childhood Alliance.

There is a House bill up for debate and a public hearing is scheduled for Friday. It would establish an early childhood care and education salary enhancement grant program.