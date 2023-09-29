Some fall events are canceled, postponed due to heavy rain and flooding

Heading out to a fall fair or festival tonight or Saturday?

The incoming rain has canceled or postponed some events happening tonight and this weekend. Here is a list of events that have announced cancellations:

Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce in Bristol

Lake Compounce is pushing back their Halloween attraction opening date for a second time because of the rain.

In a statement, Lake Compounce said, "The full moon must have cast a spell for rain on us."

They said Phantom Fall Fest will be closed Friday night because of the inclement weather. All tickets dated for Friday will be valid any other day of the Fall Fest.

RiverFest in New Milford

New Milford Mayor Pete Bass announced that RiverFest will be canceled Saturday because of flooding at Young's Field.

The cancellation affects that cornhole competition and all vendors, food trucks and entertainment. The 5K road race is still on for Saturday, and Young's Field Road will be closed from 3 to 6 p.m.

The road race route will be slightly changed because of the inability to use Young's Field. More information can be found here.

The mayor said a decision about opening Sunday will be made tomorrow. As of now, the festival is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Legends of Fear in Shelton

The Halloween attraction situated in Shelton is closed Friday night because of heavy rain and extremely wet conditions.

In a Facebook post, they said safety is their top priority. Anyone who has already purchased tickets will be able to rebook another night at no additional cost.

Apple Harvest Festival in Southington

The Southington Apple Harvest Festival is closed on Friday because of rain.

It will be closed on Friday and open at 1 p.m. on Saturday.