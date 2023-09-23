Some fall events are canceled, postponed this weekend due to incoming rain

Heading out to a fall fair or festival this weekend?

The incoming rain has canceled or postponed some events happening Saturday. Here is a list of events that have announced cancellations:

Phantom Fall Fest at Lake Compounce in Bristol

Lake Compounce is pushing back their Halloween attraction opening date to next weekend because of the rain.

In a statement, Lake Compounce said, "Mother Nature has thrown her own tricks into the mix and Lake Compounce will be closed this weekend."

They said opening day on the Phanton Fall Fest will now start Friday, Sept. 29.

Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury

The amusement park announced that they'll be closed to the public on Saturday.

Their closure won't affect the opening of their Halloween attraction, Terror at Quassy, which is set to open on Oct. 6.

In a statement on Facebook, Quassy said they will be open Sunday.

Legends of Fear in Shelton

Because of the expected strong winds and rain, Legends of Fear made the decision to postpone their opening night Saturday.

In a Facebook post, they say they'll open next Friday, Sept. 29. Anyone with tickets for Saturday's event will be able to rebook another night at no additional cost.

Fly-In, Car Show and Food Truck Festival in Simsbury

This week's festival has been postponed until Oct. 1. Simsbury's Fly-In posted on Facebook saying they wanted to give visitors and vendors enough time to plan accordingly.

The incoming weather would have prevented most planes, such as helicopters and T-6 rides, from flying with a predicted ceiling of 1,500 to 2,000 feet.

The festival also said heavy rain would make one of the parking lots unsafe and too wet to use, leading to a shortage of parking.

Brooksvale Park Fall Festival in Hamden

Because of the weather, the Brooksvale Park Fall Festival scheduled for this weekend will be canceled.

The town of Hamden said the event won't be rescheduled because of other upcoming fairs and festivals in town.

"We are saddened that this fun-filled event has been canceled but we thank you for your support," the town said on Facebook.

The event was scheduled to kick off Saturday at 11 a.m.

Cornfest in Wethersfield

The town of Wethersfield announced that this weekend's Cornfest scheduled to take place Saturday has been canceled.

The event will not be rescheduled, and the town said the cancellation is due to forecasted weather conditions.

Some other events said they will remain open despite the rain. This includes the Bristol Mum Festival and the Durham Fair.

