Some Soldiers Evaluated for Heat Exhaustion During Training Exercises in East Lyme

A few soldiers who were on a ruck march during a field training exercise at Stones Ranch Military Reservation in East Lyme are being evaluated for heat exhaustion after feeling "woozy" Monday morning and were taken to hospital, according to the Connecticut National Guard.

Officer candidate school is underway and the soldiers were conducting a ruck march, a hike with a heavy backpack, when several people appeared woozy.

Several were transported and are in stable condition, according to the National Guard.