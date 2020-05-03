Wilton

‘Sopranos’ Star Joe Pantoliano Struck by Car While Walking in Wilton

The impact left him with a gash on his head and other injuries

Actor Joe Pantoliano, known for his roles in movies and in HBO’s “Sopranos,” is recovering at his Connecticut home after being struck by a car while walking.

Pantoliano’s agent told Variety the 68-year-old actor was walking near his rural home in Wilton when two nearby cars crashed into each other. The collision sent one of the cars sliding down the asphalt, where it collided with Pantoliano and knocked him to the ground.

The impact left him with a gash on his head and other injuries. His agent told Variety that Pantoliano was taken to a nearby hospital.

post on Instagram showed Pantoliano with stitches in his head and giving a thumbs-up sign. It read, “Joey is home recovering. He has a severe head injury and some chest trauma.”

Pantoliano played mobster Ralph Cifaretto on the HBO series and has appeared in “The Matrix,” and other films including “Bad Boys,” “Risky Business,” “The Fugitive” and “Midnight Run.”

