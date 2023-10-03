South Windsor woman tries to break world record for largest chalk mural

A South Windsor woman is hoping to see her name in the Guinness Book of World Records. Preeti Gundapwar spent the last three days drawing what she believes to be the largest chalk drawing ever created by one person.

"It is just to challenge myself and see what are my limits," Gundapwar said. "If I can get the record, that is the cherry on the top."

Gundapwar said she has been drawing since she was a child, but during the pandemic she decided to pick up some chalk and brighten up her South Windsor neighborhood.

It was then that she got curious and started researching world records for chalk murals.

According to Gundapwar, the world record for the largest chalk mural currently stands at 200 square meters. She spent the last three days drawing a chalk mural outside her home that measures in at 222 square meters.

She decided to draw the Northern Lights because she loves art and nature.

"I feel Northern Lights is the amazing art by nature which has tons of colors and it just brightens you up," Gundapwar said.

It took Gundapwar about 21 hours to complete the mural. She went through three pairs of gloves and about 500 pieces of chalk. She and her husband spent the last year planning the project.

They hired a surveyor to get official measurements and had friends volunteer as witnesses.

South Windsor Mayor Elizabeth Pendleton stopped by to show Gundapwar support.

"It is beautiful. She is spending hours creating this," Pendleton said. "It brings so much to so many.”

Gundapwar will now send in all of the required documentation and wait to hear if she actually makes the record book. Though, she said, either way she is thrilled with the outcome.

“I found that whatever I do, my friends and family are supporting me," Gundapwar said. "So that is a big achievement.”

The mural is located at 35 Blue Spruce Rd. in South Windsor.