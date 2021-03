A group called "Justice Southbury" held a peaceful rally at Playhouse Corner on Sunday in the wake of a recent surge in violence against Asian-Americans across the country.

The group is made up of over 400 local volunteers.

"If we sit and remain complacent, then we're just feeding into the injustices in our society," Colette Mambo said.

The group has held rallies for 43 weeks straight since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last May.

